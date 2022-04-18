Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur community health centre renovated but still lacks facilities for Caesarean

Pithampur(Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): The Government Community Health Centre of Pithampur Industrial Area has been renovated by the district administration.

But despite the renovation, there is a lack of facilities and doctors that is making life difficult for patients, particularly pregnant women.

Dr Raunak Singh Chandel, the gynaecologist of the hospital said that even though they manage to do normal deliveries at the Centre the absence of a trained anaesthetist makes it impossible to do a Caesarean delivery. These women have to be referred to Dhar or Indore.

It must be noted that the number of pregnant women visiting the Pithampur Community Health Center has seen a steady rise ever since a gynaecologist has been posted here.

The centre also suffers from a lack of a light focus system with the necessary equipment for a Caesarean.

If the district health department or industrial institutions provide this facility here, then it would make life easier for the patients. Expansion of facilities would ensure that the women of this industrial sector will be able to get the full benefits of the gynaecologist posted here.

