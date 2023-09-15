Madhya Pradesh: Pipliya Kheda Balaji Hanuman Temple Beautification Project Gets Admin’s Nod

FP Photo

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has approved Pipliya Kheda Balaji Hanuman temple beautification project. In the initial phase of the project, a budget of Rs 1.03 crore was allocated for construction of garden, spacious parking area and installation of streetlights around the premises.

The tender process was executed through the RES (Revenue and Expenditure System). Following the tender opening on Thursday, Tirupati Consultancy was awarded the contract for the construction work. The department was now poised to issue the work order, kick-starting the eagerly awaited beautification project.

RES executive engineer Yadav revealed that meticulous planning was carried out to match temple's grandeur and cater to the wishes of the local committee and residents. A detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 3.05 crore, including the utilization of red stone for the entire temple complex, was meticulously crafted and forwarded for approval from the Endowment Department.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)