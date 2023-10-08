Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Vehicle Turns Turtle In Amzhera

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): A pickup vehicle turned turtle over potholes on a turn along Mangod-Manawar road, near Raj Hans Hotel at Amzhera town in Dhar district on Saturday. No one was reportedly hurt in the accident. As per reports, there are a lot of potholes and craters on the road.

The vehicle was negotiating a rough patch when it overturned while saving a bike rider coming from the opposite side. The pickup vehicle was heading towards Singhana after despatching bananas in Amjhera and met with an accident as the driver lost balance due to a pothole on the road.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the accident. Pockmarked with potholes, the road stretch has not been fixed despite multiple complaints from gram panchayat and public representatives to the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) department and elected representatives.

Locals have been irked over pothole-ridden road as it is posing a grave danger to motorists, but the departmentáhasáturned a blind eye to the situation. Local resident Rahul Parihar said that locals sort to fill the potholes with murams but potholes have again popped up.

Notably, a major accident was reported on the same road last October, wherein a pickup vehicle carrying labourers met with an accident. A large number of labourers were killed in that accident.

MPRDC official GM Bhuria said that potholes on the road have been identified and would be fixed at the earliest. SDM Rahul Chouhan said that MPRDC officials have been apprised of the situation, potholes would be fixed soon.