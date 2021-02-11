Madhya Pradesh: PETA announces Rs 50,000 reward to identify accused who ‘burnt’ nine puppies

Mandsaur: People of Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) taking cognizance into the recent incident in which few unidentified miscreants charred nine puppies to death, has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who provides information of those responsible for the incident.
The incident was reported on Friday at Samyak Diamond Colony, Sanjeet Road in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh and a case against an unknown person was lodged on Sunday.
The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away.
There are no leads about the perpetrators as of now, the police said.
PETA India taking cognizance into the matter has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the accused or arrest.
Anyone with information about the culprits is requested to contact PETA India’s animal emergency helpline on +91 9820122602 or e-mail Info@petaindia.org, it added. The informer’s identity will be kept confidential upon request, said the animals’ watchdog.
Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary had claimed that the incident took place on vacant land where people burn grass bushes to shoo away snakes and wild animals. The incident could have happened due to the same reason, said the senior officer.
The complainant had claimed that nine puppies were charred to death in a fire and the police had lodged a case under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.