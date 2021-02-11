Madhya Pradesh: PETA announces Rs 50,000 reward to identify accused who ‘burnt’ nine puppies

Mandsaur: People of Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) taking cognizance into the recent incident in which few unidentified miscreants charred nine puppies to death, has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who provides information of those responsible for the incident.

The incident was reported on Friday at Samyak Diamond Colony, Sanjeet Road in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh and a case against an unknown person was lodged on Sunday.

The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away.

There are no leads about the perpetrators as of now, the police said.