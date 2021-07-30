Madhya Pradesh: Persons coming from Kerala to be compulsorily quarantined in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Persons coming from Kerala will be compulsorily quarantined for seven days at the Government Care Centre. They will no longer be allowed for home quarantine from coming Sunday.

As per an official, close watch is being kept on the persons reaching district from Kerala in the wake of the Covid-19 situation there. Collector Kumar Purushtottam has released ordered in this regard.

In July, only 20 Covid-19 positive cases were detected till Friday. The testing has been the lowest so far since the pandemic broke out. Experts here maintain that the threat of the third wave still looms large. People have to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly during the ensuing festive season, they added.

The tally of Covid-19 cases touched 17,500. Highest number of cases were reported during May, 2021 during second wave. A total of 2,38,078 sample have been collected and the percentage of is 7.35 %. Overall, 17,187 people have won over corona which is 98.21 % of the total positive cases.



Vaxscene

As per official figures, 5,92,406 people have been vaccinated in the district from Jan 16, 2021 to till July 29: 4,91,913 people have received 1st dose while 1,00,493 have been given both the doses. A total of 11,20,030 people are still to be vaccinated in the district. Covishield vaccine has been given to 5,38,719 people while Covaxin has been given to 52,487 and 1,200 persons have gone for Suptinik V jabs.

