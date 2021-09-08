Madhya Pradesh: Person sends offensive pics to woman, booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked an unidentified person late on Monday for sending a mail message with some objectionable photos to a woman. Surprisingly, the woman does not know the sender, who also sent a WhatsApp message to her to meet him near a hotel in the city. The police have registered a case under various sections, including the IT Act and the help of a cyber analysis team is being taken to identify the sender.

S-I Surendra Singh from the MIG police station said a woman from the area approached the police station and lodged a complaint that she had received a mail message from a person on September 5. The sender had sent her three edited photos. When she checked her WhatsApp, she found a message from an unidentified person. In the message, the sender told him to meet near a hotel in the Vijay Nagar area. After that, she was shocked and immediately reported the matter to her husband.

The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused. The police said the woman is a housewife and she did not even use the e-mail. Her husband had created an e-mail ID with her name to access Google Playstore. The police have sent the information to the legal team of Google to identify the accused. Also, the help of cyber experts is being taken by the police.

It was believed that the mail sender is an acquaintance and he sent the e-mail to harass the woman. However, the woman refused to identify the sender’s name. The police are investigating the case.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:41 AM IST