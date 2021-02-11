Madhya Pradesh: People who divide the society won’t succeed here, says MLA Kalawati Bhuria

Jobat: Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria hitting back former MLA Nagar Singh Chouhan’s allegation quoting examples of formers prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and prime minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing media persons here, Bhuria said that if I’m an outsider, they our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Modi have contested from different places other than their native place and registered victory there.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BJP leader Nagar Singh Chauhan addressing a press congress in Alirajpur quoted Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria as being an outsider. He said that this is not Jhabua, but Alirajpur district. He accused Congress leader of protecting Christian missionaries involved in the conversion of innocent tribals here.

Nagar Singh has insulted the constitution as well as women here and how could BJP appointed him the party-state spokesperson who not respect women.

She added that people of Jobat assembly constituency has elected her as their MLA and she do not need anyone's certificate, I have not come here to do a business of liquor and sand, I have come to serve the people.

She added that Jobat assembly is a peaceful place and people who divide society won’t succeed here. They want to mislead the public with their inflammatory speeches, but the public is sensible to answer them in their own style which suits them.

On formation of Adivasi Ram Sena by Congress leader Kamru Ajnar, Bhuria said that this is his personal opinion and it’s better to seek an answer from him, instead of her.

We have made the state office of Congress aware of their activities, now it is a matter of organization, but such statement does not suit the Congress always believes in all religions.