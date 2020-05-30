Madhya Pradesh: People stuck in red zone can travel to their desired places

Now people who are stuck in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, which are red zone districts, can travel to their desired destination from Monday.

The ministry of home affairs has announced national lockdown 5.0 from June 1, as lockdown 4.0 ends on Sunday.

All restrictions will remain imposed in containment zones and the rest of places are almost free to move, but in phase wise. Two phases have been designed for better results.

The state government, however, has put a ban on free entry of people coming from other states. No pass will be required to travel in any part of the state including red zone.

According to MHA, no pass and no restrictions for person or goods for inter-state and intra state movement which will be auto-generated.

It is asked that person above 65 years of age with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.

People have to abide by COVID-19 guidelines during the lockdown, like the face covering, social distancing of two metres, gatherings, spitting in public places and the consumption of liquor, paan gutkha, tobacco and other in the public places.

In areas outside containment zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following, which will be allowed, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), in a phased manner: