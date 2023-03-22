 Madhya Pradesh: People seek revocation of ban on sale/purchase of plots in Borkhar village
The Colony is situated on agricultural land survey number 250/1.250/5 and 252 and under the municipality jurisdiction.

Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Buyers and sellers of plots on Tuesday filed a complaint with district collector Raghvendra Singh requesting revocation of ban on purchase and sale of plots near Old Kalali in Borkhar village.

Complainant also visited the BJP and the Congress district office along with municipality office and tabled their grievances.

On this, collector Singh assured them of appropriate action.

Municipality president Sena Patel assured to go through the matter and take appropriate action.

Congress leader Mahesh Patel listened to people’s complaints. In BJP office, state vice president Nagersingh Chauhan said that he would discuss the matter with higher ups.

