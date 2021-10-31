Madhya Pradesh: People boycott polls in Palsudmal village

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Only 3 voters out of 732 from Palsudmal village near Mundi village cast their vote during Khandwa parliamentary by-elections on Saturday. Village falls under Mandhata assembly constituency.

According to the information, the villagers here gave a memorandum to the administration as well as to the ruling party MLA and BJP senior leaders. Through memorandum, they claimed that for many years their demands including lift irrigation scheme, canal among others are being ignored. On voting day on Saturday the villagers gathered and boycotted the polls.

In a face saving effort, officials reached the village and tried to explain the situation to the villagers. But the villagers remain adamant and boycotted the voting citing they have been suffering as the administration has not paid heed to the issues raised by them and now its their turn to ignore their pleas.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:17 AM IST