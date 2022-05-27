Madhya Pradesh: People are being encouraged to follow proper faecal management practices in Pithampur industrial town

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): Pithampur Municipality in association with WaterAid India and UNICEF has organised a community outreach and triggering campaign on the faecal sludge management (FSM) value chain. Over 600 households have been directly contacted

till now during the campaign.

People are being made aware through door-to-door consultations and community meetings and are encouraged to follow the relevant practices related to FSM like having a proper septic tank, proper cleaning of septic tanks every three years, etc.

The QR code developed for requesting septic tank emptying services in Pithampur is also being posted at various important places and the public is being trained on how to use it. Awareness is also being created about toll-free number 14420.

