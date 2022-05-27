e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: People are being encouraged to follow proper faecal management practices in Pithampur industrial town

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): Pithampur Municipality in association with WaterAid India and UNICEF has organised a community outreach and triggering campaign on the faecal sludge management (FSM) value chain. Over 600 households have been directly contacted

till now during the campaign.

People are being made aware through door-to-door consultations and community meetings and are encouraged to follow the relevant practices related to FSM like having a proper septic tank, proper cleaning of septic tanks every three years, etc.

The QR code developed for requesting septic tank emptying services in Pithampur is also being posted at various important places and the public is being trained on how to use it. Awareness is also being created about toll-free number 14420.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 105 grooms to be taken out in a procession on Sunday in Pithampur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: People are being encouraged to follow proper faecal management practices in Pithampur industrial town

RECENT STORIES

Aryan Khan clean chit: Shah Rukh Khan relieved, says lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan clean chit: Shah Rukh Khan relieved, says lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways