Madhya Pradesh: Pedestrian assailants loot Rs 60,00 from grocery trader in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two assailants snatched a bag containing more than rupees 60,000 from a grocery trader near Jeerabad bus stop in Gandhwani on Saturday. The victim's complaint was registered at the Jeerabad outpost when he approached the police later that evening along with other traders of the area. The victim, Mustafa Bohra told police that the assailants threatened to kill him with a sharp weapon, carried by them when he refused to let go of his bag containing cash. Miscreants attacked him injuring his hand with deep cuts.

According to the police, the victim is a grocery trader and supplies wholesale grains to other small traders. He also sets up his shop in every Saturday market of Jeerabad. When he was returning home after collecting payments from other traders and closing his shop, he was surrounded by two pedestrians who attacked him and looted his bag containing more than Rs 60, 000. Cops are trying to ascertain the identity of miscreants. The FIR of loot has been lodged and further efforts are on to crack the case. Notably, the incidents of theft are rapidly increasing in Jeerabad, worrying the traders. Last month, another grocery trader was looted in the same way.

