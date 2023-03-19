 Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone

The collector urged community members to celebrate the festivals peacefully and not to believe in rumours spread on social media sites

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With Ram Navami and other major festivals approaching, the district-level peace committee met on Saturday in Khargone to review security arrangements in the town to ensure peaceful celebrations of all the festivals. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, presided over the meeting.

The collector urged community members to celebrate the festivals peacefully and not to believe in rumours spread on social media sites. He also stated that social media will be scrutinised.

Collector and committee members also discussed various issues concerning law and order and civic amenities in view of the upcoming festivals. SP Dharma Veer Singh stated that a special team has been formed to monitor social media sites in order to dispel rumours and misinformation.

The committee members were urged to remain active in the field and to coordinate with the police and district administration officials. Following previous incidents of violence and arson, police are being extra cautious.

Each corporator would be given responsibility for respective wards. The meeting was also attended by additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malaviya, ASP Manish Khatri, municipal chief Mati Chhaya Joshi, and other committee members.

Read Also
MP: Ahead of Ram Navami, special focus on social media, peace committee meeting held in Khargone
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Massive hailstorm covers Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura with blanket of white

Madhya Pradesh: Massive hailstorm covers Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura with blanket of white

Madhya Pradesh: Highway construction firm slapped with Rs 1.53 crore fine for illegal mining in...

Madhya Pradesh: Highway construction firm slapped with Rs 1.53 crore fine for illegal mining in...

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest three robbers in loot case in Jobat

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest three robbers in loot case in Jobat

Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: One killed, Five injured in fight over old land dispute in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: One killed, Five injured in fight over old land dispute in Dhar