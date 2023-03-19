Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meet held with special focus on social media in Khargone

Representational Image | File

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With Ram Navami and other major festivals approaching, the district-level peace committee met on Saturday in Khargone to review security arrangements in the town to ensure peaceful celebrations of all the festivals. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, presided over the meeting.

The collector urged community members to celebrate the festivals peacefully and not to believe in rumours spread on social media sites. He also stated that social media will be scrutinised.

Collector and committee members also discussed various issues concerning law and order and civic amenities in view of the upcoming festivals. SP Dharma Veer Singh stated that a special team has been formed to monitor social media sites in order to dispel rumours and misinformation.

The committee members were urged to remain active in the field and to coordinate with the police and district administration officials. Following previous incidents of violence and arson, police are being extra cautious.

Each corporator would be given responsibility for respective wards. The meeting was also attended by additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malaviya, ASP Manish Khatri, municipal chief Mati Chhaya Joshi, and other committee members.