Madhya Pradesh: PDS food grains seized from a private godown in Jhabua, FIR against two

Police have seized food grains, meant for distribution among tribal people through fair price shops, from a private godown in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against the godown owner and a truck driver in this connection, he said.

A junior supply officer of the food department informed the police that a truck registered in Gujarat had unloaded food grains meant for public distribution system (PDS) through fair price shops, at a private godown here.

Acting on the tip-off, the police seized 297 bags of wheat, 12 bags of rice and a bag containing 22 kg sugar from the godown in Meghnagar area here on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Vaskale said.

The logo of the food department was also printed on the bags, the official said.

The seized material was later sent to a godown of the State Warehouse Corporation.

An FIR was registered against the godown owner, Lokendra Singh Padwal, and truck driver Iqbal Khan under relevant sections, the official said, adding that both the accused are absconding.