Madhya Pradesh: Pay Rs 57.54 lakh as stamp duty, SDM court orders on prime land located in Tanda

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The court of sub divisional magistrate here said that 30,000 square feet of land in Tanda cannot be sold or purchased until the stakeholder pays stamp duty and registration fee of Rs 57.54 lakh to the government.

Sub divisional officer Vivek Kumar gave the decision on Thursday. In Tanda village, fake documents and revenue misappropriation pertaining to 30,000 square feet land on Bori Rajgarh Road had come to light following a complaint made by local resident Pradeep against land mafia leader Jagdish Jaiswal.

The complainant was demanding an investigation into the case since 2014. While hearing the case, SDM Vivek Kumar asked Jaiswal to appear in the office with the legal documents related to land but he did not submit any document.

The same case was filed in 2013-14 by Nayab Tehsildar in court. The Deputy Registrar (stamps and registration) in his report said that stamp duty and registration fee due on the land stands Rs 57,54,595. The SDM court, while giving decision, said that land in question will not be bought or sold unless the dues are cleared.