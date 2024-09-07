 Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To Administration
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To Administration | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Patwari Association staged a protest in Alot, demanding the payment of the pending honorarium for the SVAMITVA scheme work completed two years ago. Despite repeated memorandums, most Patwaris have not received their dues of Rs 7,500. The organisation submitted a memorandum to SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal, giving the administration a seven-day ultimatum to resolve the issue.

The Patwaris, under the leadership of the district association, raised slogans and expressed their anger over the non-payment of their honorarium. The memorandum stated that the ownership scheme work was completed in 2021-22, but the administration has failed to pay the Patwaris their dues. The organisation has given the administration several reminders, but to no avail.

The SDM assured the Patwaris that the issue would be resolved soon. However, the association has threatened to take further action if the demands are unmet within the stipulated time frame. The association has decided to go on a three-day collective leave on September 16, 17 and 18, and stage a phased movement by protesting at the collectorate.

The non-payment of their dues has caused financial difficulties for many Patwaris and the organisation is demanding that the administration take responsibility for its actions. The seven-day ultimatum given by the association is a clear indication that the association is willing to take drastic measures to get its demands met.

