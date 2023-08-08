Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Posted At Ranapur Caught Accepting Bribe | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore lokayukta trapped a patwari red-handed accepting bribe. The patwari was posted at Ranapur village in Jhabua district.

According to information, Kishore Singh Parmar (48) of Sotiya Jalam post in Ranapur tehsil of Jhabua district lodged a complaint against patwari Hemant Rathore (35) demanding a bribe of Rs 63,000.

In his complaint, Kishore claimed that he had purchased about 22 acres from farmer Chhagan. He needed a map to register land in his name. When he approached patwari for the same, the latter demanded Rs 63,000.

Upset with this, Kishore lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta SP. After verifying his complaint, the team prepared a plan to trap Rathore red-handed.

On Monday, they asked the complainant to visit Rathore’s residence with bribe money of Rs 30,000 as the first instalment and convince him that he would pay the remaining amount after getting the document.

Meanwhile, as soon as patwari Rathore accepted the bribe, the team caught him red-handed with the money. He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

