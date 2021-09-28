Madhya Pradesh: Patwari nabbed red-handed accepting bribe by Lokayukta sleuths

Pandhana (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team on Monday trapped a patwari posted at Jamli Kala village in Pandhana tehsil of Khandwa district red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant. Complainant Rakesh Mourya had lodged a complaint against patwari Chintaram Patel, 50, accusing him of demanding bribe for work related to land transfer receipt.

According to the complainant, his father owns 36-acre in Jamli Kala village under Pandhana tehsil. His father wanted to divide this land in the name of complainant Rakesh Maurya and his younger brother Rupesh Maurya. For the same, the complainant needed acknowledgment of the partition. Online application for getting this acknowledgment was submitted at the tehsil office.

After submitting the application, patwari Patel demanded Rs 10,000 in lieu of getting the work done quickly.

Upset with this, Rakesh lodged a complaint and based on evidence produced by him before Lokayukta officials on September 20, a trap was set by the team at patwari office on Monday.

After negotiation, deal was settled for Rs 9,000 and on Monday, Patel asked complainant to give him Rs 5,000. As soon as complainant handed over the money to patwari, Lokayukta sleuths arrested him along with money and booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

