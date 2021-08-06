Madhya Pradesh: Patwari in Jobat arrested accepting Rs 7000 bribe

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team on Friday trapped a patwari accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 from the complainant at Jobat village in Alirajpur district. Patwari identified as Balu Singh, 42.

According to information, complainant Badal Chouhan, 38, a resident of Khutaja village in Jobat tehsil of Alirajpur district has purchased a plot and he wanted to transfer ownership of this plot in his and his wife's name. For the same, Badal had sought ownership documents from the patwari Balu Singh.

Balu Singh demanding a bribe of Rs 7000 from the complainant against the documents.

Upset over this, Badal lodged his complaint with Indore lokayukta and after verifying the facts and evidence, a team of special establishment put trap at Balu Singh’s office and caught him red-handed with bribe money. The case has been registered patwari under prevention of corruption act.