Madhya Pradesh: Patwari accuses BJP government of Covid bungling and atrocities against tribals

Jobat/Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and BJP intensified poll campaigning to ensure their candidate victory in the by-elections ahead of the voting day on October 30.

Congress MLA and ex-Cabinet minister Jeetu Patwari addressed a public gathering and took to door-to-door canvassing to seek support for party’s candidate Mahesh Patel.

Patwari paid floral tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad at his birthplace in Bhabara village.

He took BJP to task for mismanagement during the first and second waves of corona outbreak.

Patwari said that due to the mismanagement of the BJP in the state, people of the Madhya Pradesh lost many of their dear ones. Congress too had to bear the brunt of the bungling by the BJP government and death of the then incumbent MLA Kalavati Bhuria is a big loss to the party.

Patwari attacked the BJP fiercely on the atrocities against the members of tribal community in the state.

Patwari said that BJP government has failed to protect the members of tribal community, especially women in the state.

He said that it is not Congress, but Modi government at the Center itself described Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as a failure.

Patwari said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan often said that he will bury the mafia, but a tribal family was buried under the ground in Nemavar village of Dewas district. This heinous incident is enough to expose the tall claims, false promises and assurances made by the BJP government to the tribals.

Patwari said that the Congress party in this country has always been protecting the interests of the tribals, poor and middle class families, that is why the tribals of this country have always chosen to vote for Congress. Patwari said that some people have pledged their soul for the sake of money and greed, there is a need to be careful with the words of such people.

Patwari, termed Congress candidate Mahesh Patel as worthy representative and appealed to the people of the entire Jobat assembly to vote in his favour.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:15 AM IST