 Madhya Pradesh: Patients In Trouble After Premises Of Govt Hospital Waterlogged In Alot
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Patients In Trouble After Premises Of Govt Hospital Waterlogged In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Patients In Trouble After Premises Of Govt Hospital Waterlogged In Alot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Waterlogged premises of government hospital in Alot |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot has received continuous rains for the past two days, resulting in waterlogging in various parts of the region, including the local government hospital, causing difficulties for patients in moving around.

Water has accumulated in some areas of the hospital premises and a pile of mud has formed in front of the women's ward. This has raised concerns about the potential spread of diseases, which could further compromise the health of patients.

BMO Devendra Maurya acknowledged the issue, stating that the waterlogging is a result of the heavy rain. He assured that the hospital is taking full care of cleanliness to mitigate the problem. However, the situation remains a concern and patients are facing difficulties in accessing medical care.

The heavy rain has also caused waterlogging in other areas, including the Government Girls School. The school premises have been flooded due to the lack of a permanent drainage system. The continuous rainfall has resulted in the accumulation of water, causing problems for students and staff.

According to the rainfall data, Alot has received 13.76 inches of rain so far, which is less than the 25.72 inches recorded in the same period last year. However, the current rainfall has still caused significant waterlogging issues in the area. 

The agricultural land in the lower areas is also at risk of waterlogging, which could harm crops. While the rain is beneficial for the soybean crop, excessive waterlogging can be detrimental to the crops. 

The situation is being closely monitored and efforts are being made to address the waterlogging issues in the affected areas. The rain is expected to continue and the administration is working to mitigate the impact of waterlogging on the community.

