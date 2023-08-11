 Madhya Pradesh: Patidars Block Road Over Death Of Minor Girl In Neemuch
Madhya Pradesh: Patidars Block Road Over Death Of Minor Girl In Neemuch

Girl died after being administered anaesthesia.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Patidars Block Road Over Death Of Minor Girl In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over suspicious death of a seven-year-old girl, Patidar community members from Mandsaur and Neemuch districts blocked Hospital Road in Neemuch on Friday.

The blockade that continued for three hours was lifted after administration’s assurance of a fair probe and action against the guilty.

Alleging medical negligence, they demanded an FIR against doctor of Neemuch’s Pradhan Hospital.

According to information, Sunderlal Patidar of Mandsaur had admitted his daughter Bhavika to Dr Piyush Pradhan’s Hospital for the surgery of tonsils.

The family alleged that Bhavika was hale and hearty before the surgery. Her health deteriorated after being administered anaesthesia. She was rushed to an Udaipur hospital where she died.

After her death, family members and Patidar community members blocked the main road demanding justice for the deceased and her family.

Force from three police stations was deployed at the spot. The police also diverted traffic to other routes.

Congress leader Umrao Gurjar and Malhargarh's Congress leader Shyamlal Jokchand were present during the road block.

SDM Mamta Khede reached the spot and held discussion with the family members. The SDM said that the family was assured of a fair probe.

