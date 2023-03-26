Madhya Pradesh: Path for becoming PM cleared for Rahul Gandhi, says Bala Bachchan

Barwani(Madhya Pradesh): To show solidarity with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification from Parliament, the party leaders and workers staged a protest at the district headquarters on Sunday.

Former home minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, Pansemal MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade, district president Virendra Singh Darbar, former municipal president Rajan Mandloi participated in the protest. Addressing media persons, Bachchan said, “ The path for becoming Prime Minister has been cleared for Rahul Gandhi, he has emerged stronger despite his disqualification from Lok Sabha because he is being perceived as someone who is speaking the truth.

More protests will be organised and it is time to hit the streets and fight the arrogant government.” They also torched an effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central and State governments additional police force was deployed in the area.