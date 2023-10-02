Madhya Pradesh: Patel Meets Injured In Stone-pelting During Anant Chaturdashi Procession In Kukshi

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel and BJP leaders visited the homes of the victims who were injured due to stone-pelting during Anant Chaturdashi procession in Kukshi.

Patel's visit came in response to the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma.

During the visit, the MP and his entourage, including state minister Jaideep Patel, senior leader Virendra Singh Baghel, council president Relam Chauhan, former MLA Muqam Singh Kirade, assembly organiser Chanchal Patidar, Mandal president Yuvraj Septa and other office-bearers, interacted with the affected individuals and assessed the situation.

Notably, over a dozen people, including two cops, were injured in a stone-pelting incident on the Anant Chaturdashi procession in Kukshi reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident occurred at a sensitive Badpura locality when a clash broke out between two groups during the procession. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Miscreants also vandalised some of the shops and vehicles parked at the roadside.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair Opens To Promote Products Of SHGs In Dhar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)