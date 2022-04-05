Madhya Pradesh: Patel does Ratlam proud in walking competition

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Maniram Patel of Ratlam rail division bagged the gold medal in the 35-kilometre walk competition in the 86th all India athletics competition held in Kolkata recently. A railway press release informed that the competition was held from March 29 to March 31. After returning from Kolkata, Maniram Patel met the Divisional Rail Manager Vineet Gupta who congratulated Patel on his win.

IMA submits memorandum for PM in doc suicide case

Indian Medical Association (IMA) local unit submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding legal action against all those who were responsible for the suicide by Dr Archana Shrma in Rajasthan, the other day. In a press release issued here, IMA local unit president Dr BL Tapadia and secretary Dr Chetanya Khandelwal informed that the IMA submitted a memorandum to the Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap addressed to the Prime Minister. Padmashri Dr Leela Joshi, senior physician Dr Jayant Subhedar, Dr Kripal Singh Rathore, president of Medical Teachers Association Dr Praveen Singh Baghel and members of the IMA local unit were present.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:45 PM IST