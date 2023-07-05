Madhya Pradesh: Patalpani Broad Gauge Line To Be Laid By End Of Year

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway would complete double broad gauge line from Rau to Pigdamber to Mhow by the end of December. The construction of platform number one of Mhow railway station and railway line too would be completed in the same period.

During a formal discussion, chief engineer (construction) of Western Railway Dheeraj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that the pace of work on this section of Ratlam division of Western Railway would be accelerated further. Singh further said that the work of laying railway lines on number one and number four would be completed before December.

He said that the issue over defence ministry’s land near Mhow railway station has been solved and the railway work has received go ahead. He said that the work of uprooting meter gauge line and laying broad gauge line between Mhow and Patalpani would start soon and would be completed by the end of the year. He declared that during 2024 monsoon season, tourists would be able to travel from Mhow to Patalpani by sitting in a broad gauge train.

During the formal discussion he said that 16-km tunnel between Patalpani and Maintara would be constructed in parts. The biggest tunnel, which would be more than four-kilometre-long would be constructed from Badhiya village to Bekadem. The tender process would start soon. Another 2km-long tunnel too would be made. Besides, railway stations are proposed in Badhiya, Bekadem, Rajpura and Kulthana.

Singh said that along with Mhow-Pigdambar double line, the construction of Kishanganj bridge too would be completed by December. The work of laying the line from Tihi to Dhar would be completed by the end of 2024 along with two railway stations at Pithampur and Sagour. He hoped that movement of passenger train on this route would begin in 2024. The work on this entire route was already underway along with construction of tunnel at Pithampur Chowpatty. He said that modern machines worth crores had arrived to make the tunnel. Singh later inspected the Patalpani Railway and discussed construction work and laying of the railway line with officials.

Dhar-Mhow MP Chhatarsingh Darbar too attended the meeting but for a couple of minutes.