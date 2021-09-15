Madhya Pradesh: Passenger in Indore boarding Dubai-bound flight stopped after testing Covid positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old passenger was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, Indore on Wednesday after his report came out positive for coronavirus in a rapid test, an official said.

The 26-year-old passengers was immediately isolated. The officials informed the health department and district administration.

The Indore-Dubai-Indore flight, which was started from September 1, is operating once a week. Rapid PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers at the airport on the orders of the UAE Government.

Under this, all the passengers were tested at the counter of a designated private lab. The lab director Amol Kataria informed that during the investigation, report of a passenger came positive. He was immediately sent to the isolation area and the Health Department and the District Administration were informed through the Airport Authority.



The report was negative in RTPCR test



As per the rules, passengers going to Dubai are required to carry two test reports, one RTPCR report not more than 48 hours before the journey and one rapid PCR, which should not be more than six hours before the start of the journey. The RTPCR report of the said passenger was negative, but the report came positive in the rapid PCR done at the airport, that is, the passenger was corona positive within 48 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:11 PM IST