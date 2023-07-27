Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Dies In Passenger Bus In Burhanpur | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger travelling in a private bus (MP 12 P-0393) from Akola (Maharashtra) to Indore via Burhanpur died under mysterious circumstances.

Bus conductor Raju said that two persons had dropped the passenger at Akola bus station. When the bus was passing through a barrier near Burhanpur, he suddenly fell unconscious. The co-passenger informed other passengers. The police were informed.

Upon reaching Burhanpur at 8 pm, a team from Kotwali police station reached the bus. Prima facie, it seems that the passenger suffered heart attack during the journey which led to his death. Further investigation was underway.

