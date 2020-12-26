Madhya Pradesh: Paryatan Mahotsav near Ratlam draws huge crowd on day one

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, District Collector Gopalchandra Dand also reached and assessed the arrangements made.

Tents have also been put up at the Dholawad island and arrangement of the famous “Dal Paniya” meal has also been made by the district administration at minimum cost for the people visiting the Paryatan Mahotsav, it is further informed.

Later, in a meeting held at the collectorate here, district collector Gopalchandra Dand informed that a tourist circuit plan for the Ratlam district is in progress and work on its DPR was taking place.

Dand emphasised the need for coordinated efforts for the success of the Paryatan Mahotsa.

Meanwhile, an official press release said that district Collector Dand has assigned duties to various officers of the administration and police during Paryatan Mahtosav to ensure that visitors do not face any problems.