Madhya Pradesh: `Party Workers’ Enthusiasm Is True Strength Of BJP,' Says MLA Jitu Vaghani

FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, MLA Jitu Vaghani from Gujarat on Tuesday chaired an assembly-level meeting of the BJP here. Upon reaching, office-bearers and workers accorded a rousing welcome to him.

Engaging directly with the party workers, Vaghani said that the workers' enthusiasm towards Bharatiya Janata Party is the real strength of the party. BJP has always fought elections on the strength of the party workers and given good results. BJP would defeat the Opposition parties in the upcoming elections in the state, he added.

Party state vice-president Jitu Jiraati gave electoral organisational guidance in the meeting.

Those who present in the meeting include district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, assembly organiser Harikishan Melwani, former MLA Shantilal Dhabai, Mukesh Pandya, former district panchayat president Kan Singh Rathore, municipal council president Abhay Tongya, district panchayat president representative Antar Singh Deora, janpad president representative Umrao Singh, district general secretary Ganpat Dabi besides other workers and dignitaries.

Ajay Deora conducted the meeting and Akhilesh Barod proposed a vote of thanks.