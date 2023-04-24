 Madhya Pradesh: Parshuram Janamotsav ends with religious tinge in Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Parshuram Janamotsav ends with religious tinge in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Parshuram Janamotsav ends with religious tinge in Dhar

A ‘Maha-Aarti’ was organised at Parshuram Temple located at Vasant Vihar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day long Bhagwan Parshuram Janamotsav concluded with religious fervour at Dhareshwar temple in Dhar. The event was organised by Sarva Brahmin Society. A large number of devotees performed Saptnik Rudrabhishek and recited devotional songs and Bhajans which mesmerising the gathering. A ‘Maha-Aarti’ was organised at Parshuram Temple located at Vasant Vihar.

Sarva Brahmin Samaj president Vishwas Pandey, Dharmendra Joshi, convenor Dr Ashok Shastri and other members thronged the temple. On the occasion of Akshay Trithiya and Parshuram Jayanti, a grand religious procession was taken out from Dhareshwar Temple. Comprising impressive tableaux, the Yatra passed through different routes of the city amid chanting of religious slogans.

The Yatra was welcomed by people at different places, who offered sweet water and eatables to the participants. A large number of people, including religious gurus and saints participated in the Yatra. On the eve, a cultural programme was organised by the women’s wing of the society. A large number of children participated in fancy dress competition.

Read Also
MP: Dhar fluorosis consultant Dr Bharti conferred with Young Scientist Award at BHU
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

Madhya Pradesh: Sadbhavana Mandapam Project; houses causing hindrance to be razed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Sadbhavana Mandapam Project; houses causing hindrance to be razed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted

Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted

Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar employee assaults elderly devotee

Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar employee assaults elderly devotee