Madhya Pradesh: Parshuram Janamotsav ends with religious tinge in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day long Bhagwan Parshuram Janamotsav concluded with religious fervour at Dhareshwar temple in Dhar. The event was organised by Sarva Brahmin Society. A large number of devotees performed Saptnik Rudrabhishek and recited devotional songs and Bhajans which mesmerising the gathering. A ‘Maha-Aarti’ was organised at Parshuram Temple located at Vasant Vihar.

Sarva Brahmin Samaj president Vishwas Pandey, Dharmendra Joshi, convenor Dr Ashok Shastri and other members thronged the temple. On the occasion of Akshay Trithiya and Parshuram Jayanti, a grand religious procession was taken out from Dhareshwar Temple. Comprising impressive tableaux, the Yatra passed through different routes of the city amid chanting of religious slogans.

The Yatra was welcomed by people at different places, who offered sweet water and eatables to the participants. A large number of people, including religious gurus and saints participated in the Yatra. On the eve, a cultural programme was organised by the women’s wing of the society. A large number of children participated in fancy dress competition.