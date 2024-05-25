 Madhya Pradesh: Pankaj Karora Murder Case MLA Birla Demands High-Level Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Pankaj Karora Murder Case MLA Birla Demands High-Level Probe

Madhya Pradesh: Pankaj Karora Murder Case MLA Birla Demands High-Level Probe

Lalu continues to roam freely in the village, raising concerns among the residents. MLA Birla insisted that all individuals involved in Pankaj's murder be arrested and that justice be served.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Pankaj Karora Murder Case MLA Birla Demands High-Level Probe | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla has called for a high-level investigation into the murder of youth Pankaj Karora from Sirali village. Following a discussion with the SP on Saturday, MLA Birla visited Pankaj's residence to console the grieving family and was informed that another youth, Lalu, was involved in the murder along with the main accused, Pradeep Thakur.

Pankaj's family revealed that Lalu was present with Pradeep until 2 am on the night of the murder, yet the police have neither arrested nor interrogated him. Lalu continues to roam freely in the village, raising concerns among the residents. MLA Birla insisted that all individuals involved in Pankaj's murder be arrested and that justice be served.

He emphasised that Pradeep Thakur's associate, Lalu, must be apprehended and questioned. The bereaved family and the villagers demand justice and swift action from the authorities. The residents of Sirali described Pradeep Thakur as a person with a criminal background, stating that his family is involved in the illegal liquor trade near a temple.

Read Also
MP Updates: Power Staff Brutally Thrashed In Jabalpur; 3 Dead After Car Rams Into Culvert In Raisen;...
article-image

Additionally, Pradeep is alleged to have illegally constructed a house on government land.  The Gurjar community has urged the government to demolish Pradeep's house with a bulldozer as a measure against his criminal activities.

The entire village is in shock over Pankaj's murder, and a wave of mourning has swept through the area. Social workers, including Padam Birla, Vijay Chaudhary, Mahendra Chaudhary, Vishnu Patel, Pintu Birla, Ravindra Birla, and Gurudayal Sejgayan, along with Mahendra Birla, paid tributes to the deceased youth. The community stands united in their demand for justice and a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Municipal Corporation Instructed To Speed Up Bypass Construction Of Service Road

Indore Municipal Corporation Instructed To Speed Up Bypass Construction Of Service Road

Zoo Footfall Unaffected: High Temperatures Fails To Dampen Zoo Lovers' Enthusiasm   

Zoo Footfall Unaffected: High Temperatures Fails To Dampen Zoo Lovers' Enthusiasm   

First List Of UG Admission Released: OBC Cutoffs Surpass General Category In Many Courses

First List Of UG Admission Released: OBC Cutoffs Surpass General Category In Many Courses

Nautapa Day 1: No Relief During Day, Night Too Turns ‘Hottest’ In Many Years

Nautapa Day 1: No Relief During Day, Night Too Turns ‘Hottest’ In Many Years

Sweltering Summer: Skin Diseases On Rise By 25%, Sunburn, Fungal Infection Adding To Woes

Sweltering Summer: Skin Diseases On Rise By 25%, Sunburn, Fungal Infection Adding To Woes