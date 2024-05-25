Madhya Pradesh: Pankaj Karora Murder Case MLA Birla Demands High-Level Probe | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla has called for a high-level investigation into the murder of youth Pankaj Karora from Sirali village. Following a discussion with the SP on Saturday, MLA Birla visited Pankaj's residence to console the grieving family and was informed that another youth, Lalu, was involved in the murder along with the main accused, Pradeep Thakur.

Pankaj's family revealed that Lalu was present with Pradeep until 2 am on the night of the murder, yet the police have neither arrested nor interrogated him. Lalu continues to roam freely in the village, raising concerns among the residents. MLA Birla insisted that all individuals involved in Pankaj's murder be arrested and that justice be served.

He emphasised that Pradeep Thakur's associate, Lalu, must be apprehended and questioned. The bereaved family and the villagers demand justice and swift action from the authorities. The residents of Sirali described Pradeep Thakur as a person with a criminal background, stating that his family is involved in the illegal liquor trade near a temple.

Additionally, Pradeep is alleged to have illegally constructed a house on government land. The Gurjar community has urged the government to demolish Pradeep's house with a bulldozer as a measure against his criminal activities.

The entire village is in shock over Pankaj's murder, and a wave of mourning has swept through the area. Social workers, including Padam Birla, Vijay Chaudhary, Mahendra Chaudhary, Vishnu Patel, Pintu Birla, Ravindra Birla, and Gurudayal Sejgayan, along with Mahendra Birla, paid tributes to the deceased youth. The community stands united in their demand for justice and a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.