Madhya Pradesh: Panic strikes Dhargaon as elderly died of coronavirus, confirms report

Dhargaon (Mandleshwar): Panic prevailed in small village, Dhargaon, near Mandleshwar town of Khargone district as the cause of death of 68-year-old patient, in Indore while undergoing treatment, turned out to be Covid-19 infection.

As soon as the administration got this information on late Tuesday night, they sealed Dhargaon. His family hails from Pathraad village. He has a shop in Dhargaon and resides there. This is the first case of death from coronavirus in Khargone district, after which authorities are enforcing lockdown here more strictly.

After this case, the total death from corona infection in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 6. Earlier three patients from Indore and two patients from Ujjain have died due to novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, health department officials collected samples of two of his family members and sent to Indore for examination.

During preliminary investigation, health department came to know about deceased travel history in the past. Officials informed that deceased along with his son visited Indore’s Ranipura area, one of the red-zone area declared in Indore on March 16. Now department identifying how many number person came in contact with deceased between March 16 and 29.

Administration announced village as the containment area, which mean entire 3 kilometer radium of village will be sealed.

The administration has issued a total lockdown order to prevent the spread of the disease, but many are still moving out of their homes to buy vegetables, groceries or for other works. Till now the police administration was also not taking action to stop such people, but now there is more strictness. If anyone is seen walking outside, then the police are allowed to take strict action.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad has appealed to the citizens of the district not to leave their homes. The Collector held a detailed review meeting on Tuesday with Superintendent of Police Sunil Pandey, Additional Collector ML Kanel, CMHO Dr. Rajni Davar, SDM Abhishek Gehlot and police station Incharge Lalitsingh Dagur. All the boundaries of the district are strictly sealed.