Madhya Pradesh: Panic grips Borwadi as man robs woman at gunpoint in Barwani town

BARWANI: Panic gripped Borwadi Mohalla of Barwani town in Madhya Pradesh after a man aged between 30 and 32 years robbed a woman at gunpoint on Monday afternoon, police said.
Complainant Alifiya, 34, wife of Hussein Julwaniya, said that an unidentified man barged into her house on the pretext of rectifying cable problem and robbed her at gunpoint. At the time of incident, Alifiya and her daughter were alone.
Narrating what happened inside the house, Alifiya said, that the accused entered the house on the pretext of rectifying cable problem. After finding her alone, he pointed a gun at her and her daughter’s head and threatened to shoot self if she raised noise.
During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the miscreant decamped with precious items, including gold chains and other jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. The accused also locked the woman and her daughter in the house to avert any untoward situation in case the woman raised an alarm.
Later, woman somehow called her family members and neigbourers who unlocked her and called the police.
The robbery caused a stir. Residents said that robbery had become common leading to fear in people.
After receiving information, Kotwali police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Police have also collected CCTV footage.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)