Madhya Pradesh: Panic grips Borwadi as man robs woman at gunpoint in Barwani town

BARWANI: Panic gripped Borwadi Mohalla of Barwani town in Madhya Pradesh after a man aged between 30 and 32 years robbed a woman at gunpoint on Monday afternoon, police said.

Complainant Alifiya, 34, wife of Hussein Julwaniya, said that an unidentified man barged into her house on the pretext of rectifying cable problem and robbed her at gunpoint. At the time of incident, Alifiya and her daughter were alone.

Narrating what happened inside the house, Alifiya said, that the accused entered the house on the pretext of rectifying cable problem. After finding her alone, he pointed a gun at her and her daughter’s head and threatened to shoot self if she raised noise.