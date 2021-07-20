Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat staff threatens to go on indefinite strike from July 22

Garoth: The employees of state panchayat and rural development department have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 22 to press for their demands. They are already on a mass leave from July 19-21. They are on strike from under the aegis of the newly formed United Front of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

A memorandum was handed over to Tehsildar Pankaj Jat, which was addressed to Garoth janpad panchayat officer. Sunil Sharma, Suresh Gurjar, Raj Bahadur Singh and other employees and secretaries were present in large numbers while giving the memorandum.

On July 12, a memorandum was submitted by all the organisations to resolve demands of employees within 7 days and requested government to take initiative and resolve issues at the earliest, failing which they will go on strike.