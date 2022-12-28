Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat polls to be conducted by EVM machines in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Elections are to be held in three panchayats in Mhow district on January 5, although one of these panchayats has already been elected unopposed. For the first time in Mhow district, panchayat elections are going to be held with EVM machines. Prior to this, sarpanch elections have been held through ballots only. For this, EVM machines have also been kept in the strong room.

Elections were held in only 73 panchayats of the three-tier system in June. Two of these went unopposed. Three panchayats were kept out of the election. Now on January 5, elections are to be held in these three panchayats of Rampuria Khurd, Rampuria Kadwali and Kankaria. Of these, Rampulia Khurd has become elected unopposed due to having only one nomination during the nomination process. In the remaining two panchayats on January 5, there will be voting. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma said that after this the election for sarpanch will be held through EVMs.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress Foundation Day celebrated in Mhow