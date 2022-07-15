Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat poll results declared in Kukshi

Panchayat polls in Bhopal | Mahesh Vishwakarma

KUKSHI (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the recently held three-tier panchayat elections held for the posts of panch, sarpanch and janapad panchayat members were declared on Thursday.

Notably, out of 603 seats of panchs from Kukshi, 447 Panchs were elected unopposed while elections were held for 151 panch seats and 5 seats have remained vacant. The assistant returning officer and tehsildar GS Dawar on Thursday morning started distributing certificates first to the winning candidates of panch, 37 sarpanch and 13 members of jandad panchayat.

Assistant returning officer CEO Sachi Jain, naib tehsildar Ms Bhavna Rawat, SDO BR Uike, BEO Rajesh Sinha, BRCC Rajesh Jamra SDO PWD B Parmar, IT Cell's Subodh Joshi and his team and other appointed members played an active role.

Subdivisional officer revenue Kukshi Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, and Section Officer police DS Bilwal jointly inspected the tabulation process and gave the necessary instructions to the returning officer and tehsildar Kukshi and the police station in-charge.

