Madhya Pradesh: Pal holds review meet on revenue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a review meeting of the revenue department of IMC to learn about the revenue collected by IMC so far and to set targets for the different departments. She also issued important instructions to the senior officials of IMC in regard of revenue generation.

Pal instructed officials at the meeting that the officials concerned must ensure that property tax, water tax and garbage management charges must get collected in time and according to the targets set. She also instructed officials that IMC must issue notice to the defaulters who have large amounts pending. If the tax is not paid, the property of the defaulters would be seized, she said.

Pal also instructed officials that action must also be taken against colonisers who have not paid taxes. IMC will make a list of such defaulters and will conduct a strict drive against them. The licences of such colonisers will be cancelled.

The municipal commissioner also transferred a bill collector of Ward 59, Yatish Pandey, to the health department for collecting unsatisfactory amounts of tax which was below the given target.

Contractor blacklisted

IMC blacklisted a contractor who did not start the work he was allotted. IMC officials said that, in 2017-2018, a tender was issued to M/s Komal Contractors for development of a chamber and other works at an expense of Rs 4,715,398. The contractor did not start the work, after which IMC cancelled the contract and blacklisted the contractor

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:05 AM IST