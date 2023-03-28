Madhya Pradesh: Padma Sri Phadke Music Festival ends in grandeur in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th edition of Padma Sri Phadke Music Festival concluded with a grand closing ceremony here at Dhar on Monday. Audience enjoyed the confluence of music and art at the event. In the beginning, Sachin Ghosh, district judge and secretary, Dipendra Sharma, Director of Bhoj Shodh Sansthan paid obeisance to Lord Nataraja (Lord of Dance) and ignited a lamp. They felicitated Sanjay Mahajan, Kathak dance maestro from Barwah with Bhoj Kala Award, memento and cash rewards.

The concluding day witnessed a melodious folk music performance by Kathak dance artiste accompanied with a 10-member team on Sri Ram Stuti, Ardhanarishwar (composed by Birju Maharaj), madhurashta. All artistes including Raghav Raj, Rocky Makkad, Atul Kalbhanwar, Jitendra Patidar were felicitated with mementos. With the musical reflection of the rich blend of tradition and custom, they enthralled the audience till the end.

A large number of visitors turned up at the event so much so, that a shortage of space was witnessed at the venue. The National Anthem was sung at the end of the programme. The event was conducted by Anil Tiwari.