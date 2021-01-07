Madhya Pradesh: Paddling from backwater to Olympic and Asian Championship qualifiers, Kaveri came a long a way

Khandwa: She was just four when she started fishing with her father and now at 17, she is all set to paddle her Canoe to ensure her spot in the Olympics and Asian Championship qualifiers going to be held this month.

Meet, Kaveri Dheemar, a gritty rower from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh who comes from a modest background and has made a mark by winning the gold medal in the senior category in the national championship held to shortlist athletes for the qualifiers recently.

Daughter of fisherman Ranchor Dheemar, a resident of Beed village in Khandwa district, Kaveri learned swimming in the backwater and later shifted to the Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy .

Hailing from a non-descript village situated on the bank of Indira Sagar Dam, backwater life has never been a smooth sail for her.

Her family condition was that much sound to fulfill her dream. Her father who earns his livelihood from fishing never battered his daughter's spirit. Kaveri started fishing with her father when she was just four. In the meantime, she learned swimming in the backwater making her a good swimmer. Despite of limited resources, Kaveri has achieved a great place at a young age, having gone through swimming and canoeing, and kayaking.

Khandwa district former sports officer Joseph Baxla and her coach Chetan Gohar first recognised her talent and started grooming her and sent her to Bhopal Academy.

Talking about Kaveri, her coach Gohar said he was shocked to learn her talent. "Her sheer dedication has made it possible for her to win the medal."

Praising her efforts, chief coach Captain Piyush Varoi at Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy said that the camp is going to be held this month for Olympic and Asian Championships.

"Feet she achieved at a tender age, it's not possible for everyone. It is a great achievement to have gold in the seniors, even you are much younger to contest in the category. It required much a skill and Kaveri will go much further."