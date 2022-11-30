Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi govt hospital gasping for breath

FP Photo

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh): The Pachmarhi government hospital is gasping for breath. Although the government has spent crores of rupees to construct the hospital, it lacks health facilities, doctors and nurses, official sources said. As a result, several youths have died.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is very fond of Pachmarhi which attracts thousands of tourists from across the world, but lack of health facilities has worried the people of this beautiful place.

If anyone needs emergency medical aide, he will be in trouble, locals said, adding that many tourists had faced problems in the past.

Nevertheless, neither the people’s representatives nor the officials pay any attention to improve the condition of the hospital, they said.

Locals further said that there should be an all-facility private hospital in Pachmarhi. The state government is going to construct an airport in the area, but the people want a hospital.