Madhya Pradesh: Pace of vaccine decreases even as Omicron fear increasing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as fears of a new Covid-19 wave again looms large with an increasing number of cases of people hit by the Omicron variant of the pandemic disease, the pace of vaccination is slowing down in the city. Even five days after November 30—the targeted date for completing vaccination in the city—has passed, over 3.6 lakh people have not taken the second dose of vaccine yet.

Meanwhile, the gap between vaccination in the urban areas and rural areas has increased during the mega-vaccination drive started from November 10 as over 6 lakh doses were administered in the urban areas, while only 2.72 lakh doses were administered in the rural areas.

Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said the highest number of vaccination in the rural areas had taken place in Depalpur block, followed by Hatod. The lowest vaccination was recorded in Mhow in the past 20 days.

‘Rural areas a challenge’

‘Yes, we’re facing a challenge in getting the rural population vaccinated with both doses of vaccine as most of the people are field workers and avoid taking vaccines in the fear of getting a fever or having any other side-effects which affect their daily wage. We’ve started door-to-door vaccination and counselling of people to get vaccinated as soon as possible’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Vaccination in rural areas since Dec 10

Block - Vaccination

Depalpur - 73,068

Hatod - 63,404

Sanwer - 61,743

Manpur - 60,976

Mhow - 13,753

Vaccination in city at a glance (According to CoWIN portal)

Over 2,800 people were vaccinated on Sunday

Total 56.23 lakh doses have been administered in the city, so far, including 30.91 lakh doses as the first dose and over 25.32 lakh doses as the second

Over 30.15 lakh doses were administered to males and 26.06 lakh doses to females

Over 47.29 lakh doses of Covishield and 8.82 lakh doses of Covaxin administered in city

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021