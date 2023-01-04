Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant, X-ray machine not working at CHC, Congress protests in Mandsaur

Representative Image | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress activists on Tuesday held a demonstration at Community Health Centre, Mandsaur, to protest against the alleged dysfunctional PSA oxygen plant and X-ray machine, as a result of which patients are facing hardships.

It was learnt that the PSA plant and X-ray machine at CHC Narayangarh, installed for Rs 55 lakh was found dysfunctional due to a lack of trained manpower.

Members of the City Congress Committee offered a wreath to the dysfunctional machines and handed over a memorandum to Dr Patidar addressed to BMO.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the PSA oxygen plant was set up to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen to patients but it is currently not functioning due to a lack of plant operator/ manpower to operate the plant.

The hospital is reeling under a shortage of doctors, seriously affecting the patients. There are only two doctors rendering services on a contract basis, and the post of a female doctor is also lying vacant. The hospital should opt for trained manpower to run oxygen plants as soon as possible.

Malhargarh block president Anil Sharma said that the health services at CHC seem to be collapsed as it’s also facing an acute shortage of medicines as a result of which patients are being forced to purchase medicines in the open market at a much higher price.

General secretary Ramchandra Karun, block vice-president Ajit Kumath, city youth president Rahul Ahir, and former municipal president Kanhaiyalal Kopadia were present.

