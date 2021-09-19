Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plants inaugurated in Guna on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya inaugurated two oxygen plants in Guna District Hospital premises and one at Aaron on Friday on 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The programme was presided over by MLA Gopilal Jatav. Civil Surgeon HV Jain proposed the vote of thanks. BJP District president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, collector Frank Noble A, superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, additional collector Vivek Raghuvanshi, former MLA Harisingh Yadav, MP representatives Sachin Sharma and Ramesh Malviya, GAIL general manager DK Jain, Sanjay Kumar,

SDM Ankita Jain, joint collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey, Health Department representative Pankaj Srivastava, department deputy engineer and technical staff were present.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:08 PM IST