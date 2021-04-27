Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant to be set up at Dhar soon

DHAR: An oxygen plant with a capacity of 125 cylinders per day will be set up at the CNG gas station in Dhar in a month’s time.

Collector Alok Kumar Singh and Sandeep Naveriya of CNG gas company finalised the arrangement for the plant.

Collector Singh said that the company will provide supply oxygen free of cost to the government hospitals and at the prescribed rate to the local hospitals for two years.

This plant will start in about a month's time, he said. Collector Singh said that on Tuesday he requested the industrialists to pitch in corona patients and within an hour, the promoter of Sadguru Cement, Rajesh Bansal presented a check of Rs 7.5 lakh for the cause.

“I hope that within the next two days, we will get the required amount,” he added.