Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant shifted to Government Hospital

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance into the report published in Free Press on September 23 about how oxygen plant worth Rs 55 lakh lying abandoned here at Krishi Upaj Mandi for past two months, the local administration on Friday shifted this plant to the Government Hospital premises.

The plant was commissioned with public donations during second wave of corona. It has total oxygen production capacity of 1,200 litres per minute and 80 to 100 patients can be benefited from this in case of emergency.

Social worker Lachhu Patel said that under the guidance of the engineer of Oxygen Plant Company, the plant has been safely installed on the newly constructed platform in the hospital premises. To start the oxygen plant, the company's engineers from Chennai will soon come to Sanawad and start the plant, Patel said.

The locals had expressed concern over the possible harm to the oxygen plant which has been commissioned with the money donated by them. They were afraid that the funds donated for the plant may go waste if the plant is allowed to rot in open. They have demanded the administration that its safety be ensured.

The oxygen plant arrived in Sanawad on July 29 and was kept in the mandi premises on a temporary basis. Since then, the expensive oxygen plant is lying in the open without proper care.

Even the tarpaulin with which the oxygen plant was covered in tatters and dust and water was damaging the oxygen plant.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:21 AM IST