Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant launched in Jaora

Jaora (Ratlam): Jaora has created a history by using the donations of people for medical resources. Patients will start benefiting from the early start of the oxygen plant in Civil Hospital, said MLA Rajendra Pandey in an informal programme organised on Hospital premises on Monday.

Two wheelchairs were also handed over to the hospital. BJP city president Pawan Soni, Ajay Saklecha, Chandraprakash Solanki, Manohar Panchal, Suresh Porwal, Virendra Sisodiya and others were present.

2,700 patients of BP, 2,000 diabetic people availing treatment under IHMI

Treatment of 2,700 people suffering from blood pressure and 2,000 diabetic patients is on under the India Hypertension Management / Control Initiative (IHMI) program here. Dr Prakash Upadhyay, in charge of NCD clinics, has been appointed as district nodal officer of NCD. The performance of the town’s clinics is the best. City's NCD Centre was also proposed to be developed as a model centre. All the patients are registered and their parameters are monitored regularly.