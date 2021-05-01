Madhya Pradesh: Owner of a saree shop booked for violating curfew norms in Guna

Guna: Owner of Dulhan Saree Emporium was booked on Friday for operating the shop during Corona Curfew.

As per the FIR registered in the police station of Dharnawada, in Ruthiyai the owner of Dulhan Saree emporium, Ramesh Chandra had no arrangements for sanitiser in his shop and he was operating his shop violating the lockdown norms.

A lot of people had gathered in his shop to buy sarees and clothes and none were wearing masks. Without permission he was operating the shop, endangering the lives of others too. Case has been registered against him under relevant sections.

Shop sealed in Raghogarh

The local administration collected a fine of Rs 3,000 from owner of Balaji Traders in Raghogarh Vijaypur, for operating shop during Corona Curfew. They sealed his shop..