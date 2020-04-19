Madhya Pradesh: Over 5,000 farmers of Nagda and Khachrod to get Rs 10.89 crore insurance money

Nagda: Farmers belonging to Nagda-Khachrod area will soon be receiving the insurance money for their damaged kharif crops of the years 2018-19 and 2019-20. Over 5,000 farmers will be benefitting with the insurance.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said that 5,059 farmers will be receiving the Fasal Bima Rashi from Cooperative Bank, Khachrod.

The figure amounts to over Rs 10.89 crore. MLA Gurjar said that 595 farmers of Khachrod will receive Rs 70.21 lakh, 735 farmers of Ghinoda to get Rs 1.68 crore and 3,729 farmers of Nagda are to receive Rs 8.51 crore. Gurjar also said that he had helped the administration survey the damaged crops and had brought the problem in front of the eyes of the insurance companies.

He also assured that several insurance companies have already started transferring the sum assured to the bank accounts of these farmers.