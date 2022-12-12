Madhya Pradesh: Over 350 wrestlers participate in competition in Bhikangaon

e-Paper Get App
The event was organised by Sri Krishna Gymnasium wherein several bouts ended in a tie

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A wrestling competition (Dangal) was organised in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Sunday. Over 350 wrestlers from different parts of the country participated in the event. More than 350 wrestling matches were organised during the event.

The event was organised by Sri Krishna Gymnasium wherein several bouts ended in a tie. National champion of 35kg category Madhuri Patel of Chhota Borgaon defeated Sunil Yadav of 40 kg category in 16 minutes. The Dangal song featuring Aamir's character helping Geeta debut at a wrestling match was played in background.

The main bouts were played between wrestler Nishar Doda of Jammu & Kashmir and Raju Kaithwas of Punjab. The bout lasted 45 minutes and ended in a tie. Second match was played between Asif of Delhi and Harendra of Uttar Pradesh in which wrestler Harendra was declared victorious. The other match was played between Ajhar Patel of Aurangabad and Vikram Yadav of Firozabad. The last match was played between Shubham Yadav of Khandwa and Saif Ali of Malegaon. Khandwa mayor’s representative Mangal Yadav, Jhirnya Janpad president Tersingh Narve, city council representative Amit Jaiswal and among other public representatives were present during the event.

